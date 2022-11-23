Amid the deteriorating air quality, the national capital recorded its minimum temperature of the season on Wednesday. Delhi recorded 8 degrees Celsius temperature, which is the lowest so far. The air quality index of the capital on Wednesday was hovering around 237 which was better than 255 on Tuesday.

The air quality of Delhi is expected to deteriorate to the 'very poor' category by Friday due to the decrease in wind speed. The temperature of the capital is the lowest in almost two years, the last minimum temperature in Delhi was 6.2 degrees Celsius on 23 November 2020. The weather department further added that the maximum temperature of the capital settled at 27 degrees Celsius, which was one notch above the normal.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is keeping a close eye on the pollution in Delhi and currently, the guidelines under Stage I and Stage II of the Graded Action Response Force (GRAP) are in place. The commission further added that for now, it sees no need to invoke the guidelines under Stage III of GRAP.

On 14 November, the CAQM lifted the guidelines under Stage III of GRAP in view of the improvement in the air quality of the capital.

Under the Stage III guidelines, all construction and demolition activity except the essential projects is banned. Brick kilns, hot mix plants, and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate in the capital during this period.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is regarded as "poor," 301 to 400 as "very poor," and 401 to 500 as "severe."

Stage 1 of GRAP is activated when the AQI is in the 'poor' category (201 to 300), Stage 2 is when it's in the 'Very poor' category (301-400), Stage 3 is when the AQI is the 'Severe' category (401-450) and finally Stage 4 is when it rises to the 'Severe +' category (more than 450).

With inputs from PTI