Delhi records minimum temperature of the season at 8 degree Celsius1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 08:18 PM IST
- The air quality of Delhi is expected to deteriorate to the 'very poor' category by Friday due to the decrease in wind speed
Amid the deteriorating air quality, the national capital recorded its minimum temperature of the season on Wednesday. Delhi recorded 8 degrees Celsius temperature, which is the lowest so far. The air quality index of the capital on Wednesday was hovering around 237 which was better than 255 on Tuesday.