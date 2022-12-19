Delhi records more than 250 cases of dengue in Dec, total tally crosses 4,000

Delhi records more than 250 cases of dengue in Dec, total tally crosses 4,0001 min read . 06:07 PM IST
- The national capital faced a massive outbreak of dengue in 2015 when 10,600 cases of dengue were reported in just October month of that year
The health authorities in Delhi are keeping a close eye on the spread of dengue in the capital as the city recorded more than 250 cases in December so far. According to a report from the civic body, the total tally of the vector-borne disease has crossed the 4,000-mark in 2022.
Till 16 December, the city has recorded 257 cases while the total dengue cases of the year stood at 3,857 till 9 December. The city has also recorded 251 cases of malaria and 45 cases of chikungunya this year, the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi added.
The number of dengue cases was 1,420 in November, 1,238 in October, and 693 in September. For this year, no deaths have been reported so far while the disease took 23 lives in 2021 and reported 9,613 dengue cases.
The cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November and sometimes even stretch to December.
The national capital faced a massive outbreak of dengue in 2015 when 10,600 cases were reported in just October month of that year and around 60 people died of the vector-borne disease making it the worst outbreak of the city since 1996.
According to the officials of the MCD's health department, symptoms of vector-borne diseases include high fever, headache, rash, muscle, and joint pain.
“In 2018, Delhi reported 2,774 dengue cases during the January 1-December 16 periods. The corresponding figures in 2019, 2020, and 2021 were 1998, 1062, and 9,414," the news agency PTI said quoting the MCD report.
The civic body has found breeding of mosquito larvae at1,70,538 households till December 16 this year and the authorities have issued 1,20,907 legal notices for mosquitogenic conditions while prosecution is launched in 45,868 cases.
(With inputs from PTI)
