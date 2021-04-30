The national capital on Friday recorded 375 deaths due to coronavirus, a day after logging 395 deaths the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 27,047 cases with a positivity rate of 32.69%, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department.

This was the ninth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19. It had reported 368 deaths on Wednesday, 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on last Thursday, according to government data.

Delhi had recorded 25,986 cases on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday and 26,169 on Thursday.

The positivity rate was 31.76 per cent on Wednesday, 32.72 per cent on Tuesday, 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 per cent on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 per cent on Friday, and 36.24 per cent on last Thursday which is the highest so far.

The cumulative case count in the city stands at 11,49,333, of which over 10.33 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,147, the bulletin said.

A total of 62,734 tests, including over 20,011 rapid-antigen ones, were conducted in the said period, it added. The city currently has 99,361 active cases.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 37,223 from 35,924 the previous day

