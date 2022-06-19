Delhi records over 1,300 cases for 5th day in a row, positivity rate at 8.41%. Details here2 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- National capital Delhi on Sunday registered 1530 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in twenty four hours
National capital Delhi on Sunday registered 1530 new Covid-19 cases in twenty four hours. The positivity rate in the national capital also reached 8.41% on Sunday.
Delhi saw 267 cases less than on Saturday. The national capital on Saturday had recorded 1,797 new Covid cases.
With Sunday's addition, total active Covid cases in Delhi went up to 5,542. Delhi also reported three covid related deaths in the past 24 hours.
However, the positivity rate in the national capital increased marginally, as on Saturday Delhi's Covid positivity rate was 8.18%.
This was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The fresh cases were detected out of 18,183 Covid tests conducted the previous day.
The fresh infections pushed Delhi's Covid case tally to 19,22,089 while the death toll rose to 26,232, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Also, the positivity rate on Sunday was the highest since January 28, when 8.6 per cent of the total people tested turned out positive.
On Friday, the city recorded 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate stood at 8.18 per cent.
Friday's figures were the highest since February 4 when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent.
Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.
The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.
Out of 9,506 hospital beds, 249 are occupied, up from 241 the previous day, while none of the beds at Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres are occupied.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 5,542 from 5,119 on Saturday, the latest bulletin said. As many as 3,781 patients are under home isolation, up from 3,370 the previous day, while there are 241 containment zones in the city.
Experts have said people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest upward trend in coronavirus cases in the national capital.
Experts have said people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest upward trend in coronavirus cases in the national capital.