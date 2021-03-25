Delhi reported1,515 coronavirus cases on Thursday, highest in over three months, while five more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

This is the highest number of cases since December 18 when 1,418 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,101 cases on Tuesday. It was the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

The active cases rose to 5,497 on Thursday from 4,890 from a day ago. The positivity rose to 1.69 per cent, the health bulletin said.

The positivity rate was 1.52per cent on Wednesday, 1.31 per cent on Tuesday, 1.32 per cent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday.

The new infections pushed the tally to 6,52,742, while over 6.36 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 1,254 case on Wednesday, 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, and 607 on Thursday, according to official data.

Five more people died from the pathogen on Thursday, taking the number of fatalities to 10,978. A total of 89,836 tests, including 58,303 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation rose to 2,871 from 2,560 a day ago. The containment zones rose to1076 from 976 on Wednesday, it said.

The total number of cases in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases have begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navaratri.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via