A woman reacts as a health officer collects a swab sample to test for COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi
Delhi records over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 09:30 PM IST PTI

Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.91 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4567

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 1.91 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4567, authorities said.

Twenty-nine fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As many as 26,829 rapid antigen tests and 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of Containment zones stands at 1,076.

The total number of cases stands at 1,91,499, of which 1,65,973 patients have either been discharged, recovered or migrated. The number of active cases stands at 20,909.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

