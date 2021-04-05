Delhi recorded 3,548 new covid cases on Monday, a slight dip from this year's high of 4,033 coronavirus cases which was reported on Sunday.

However, the national capital's positivity rate shot up to 5.54% according to the health department.

Fifteen more people died due to the disease. The number of cumulative cases stands at 6,79,962 and the death toll is 11,096. The city had reported 3,567 cases on Saturday and 3,594 cases on Friday. Before yesterday when the city reported 4,0033 cases it was on December 4 when 4,067 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, and 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on last Sunday.

The number of active cases rose to 14,589 from 13,982 a day before. The 3,548 new cases have come from a total of 64,033 tests, including 64,003 RT-PCR ones, conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 7,983 from 7,144 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 2,917 from 2,618 on Saturday, it said. The number of cumulative cases as on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557. The number of daily cases had started to come down in February.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via