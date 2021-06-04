Delhi today recorded 523 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal increase over yesterday's 487 cases. The positivity rate for the last 24 hours also saw a marginal increase from 0.61% to 0.68%.

On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the daily tally was 536, according to official data.

On Thursday, 487 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 1 per cent now.

Meanwhile, keeping an eye on the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday visited two healthcare project sites.

"To provide Delhi with world-class health infrastructure, a new 1,168 bedded hospital is being constructed by the Delhi government at Siraspur. Visited the site today to inspect the work. The work is advancing at a great pace. Efforts are being made to complete the work on time," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "New blocks are being added in Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital by the @ArvindKejriwal Government with advanced facilities. Inspected the remodelling work today.This will increase its existing bed capacity from 300 to 700 beds The transformed hospital will serve Delhiites for many decades".

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

The national capital had recorded 648 cases and 86 fatalities on Monday, 623 cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday, 576 cases and 103 fatalities on Wednesday.

On May 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway", while sounding a tone of caution.





