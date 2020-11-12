Delhi records over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for first time

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228, authorities said.

The total number of cases in the city stands at 4,59,975, according to the latest health department bulletin.

These fresh cases came out of 64,121 tests, including 19,304 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day. The city's positivity rate stood at 13.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Delhi's previous highest single-day spike of 7,830 cases was recorded on Tuesday. It had also reported 83 deaths.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 42,629 from 41,385 the previous day, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, Delhi High Court expressed its concern on rising COVID-19 infection and the air pollution in the city and said that "it is a known fact that the COVID-19 virus can survive for a longer duration in pollution and thereby increase the severity of the disease".A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that strict compliance and deterrent action is the need of the hour as Delhi has been reporting far more cases than states like Maharashtra and Kerala.

The court said that it is an "alarming situation" where all caution has been thrown to the winds during this festive season and the public is out in uncontrolled numbers, which itself would become a cause for further spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that three times more tests are being carried out in the national capital now as compared to the last peak in number of positive novel coronavirus cases.

