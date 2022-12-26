Delhi records season's highest power demand at 4,803 MW

Delhi records season's highest power demand at 4,803 MW2 min read . 26 Dec 2022
- At 4,803 MW recorded at 10.22 am, Delhi's peak power demand this year is more than the peak power demand clocked in December 2021 and December 2020.
National capital Delhi marked the season's highest power demand at 4,803 MW on Monday, according to officials. This comes as large parts of Delhi shivered under a "severe" cold day on Monday, with the maximum temperature dropping 10 notches below normal at some places.
National capital Delhi marked the season's highest power demand at 4,803 MW on Monday, according to officials. This comes as large parts of Delhi shivered under a "severe" cold day on Monday, with the maximum temperature dropping 10 notches below normal at some places.
Meteorologists attributed the sharp drop in day temperatures to frigid northwesterly winds barrelling through the plains and reduced sunshine due to foggy weather.
Meteorologists attributed the sharp drop in day temperatures to frigid northwesterly winds barrelling through the plains and reduced sunshine due to foggy weather.
At 4,803 MW recorded at 10.22 am, Delhi's peak power demand this year is more than the peak power demand clocked in December 2021 and December 2020.
At 4,803 MW recorded at 10.22 am, Delhi's peak power demand this year is more than the peak power demand clocked in December 2021 and December 2020.
"Green power will play an important role in meeting the power demand in the BSES areas in the winter months. Apart from the long-term agreements with power-plants, including hydro and Delhi-based gas fuel-generating stations, the BSES is also receiving 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 439 MW of wind power...," a BSES official said in a statement.
"Green power will play an important role in meeting the power demand in the BSES areas in the winter months. Apart from the long-term agreements with power-plants, including hydro and Delhi-based gas fuel-generating stations, the BSES is also receiving 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 439 MW of wind power...," a BSES official said in a statement.
"It is also being helped by 127 MW of rooftop solar power installed on rooftops in South, West, East and Central Delhi," he added.
"It is also being helped by 127 MW of rooftop solar power installed on rooftops in South, West, East and Central Delhi," he added.
Apart from these, the BSES discoms are using avenues such as "banking" and "power exchange" and ensuring sufficient "spinning reserves" to dispose of surplus power as well as ensuring reliable power supply and making arrangements to get power during the summer months, the official said.
Apart from these, the BSES discoms are using avenues such as "banking" and "power exchange" and ensuring sufficient "spinning reserves" to dispose of surplus power as well as ensuring reliable power supply and making arrangements to get power during the summer months, the official said.
According to officials, in case of any unforeseeable contingency, the BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange.
According to officials, in case of any unforeseeable contingency, the BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange.
"Adding to these efforts are the advanced load-forecasting statistical and modelling techniques, which are helping the discom accurately forecast the power demand," the official said.
"Adding to these efforts are the advanced load-forecasting statistical and modelling techniques, which are helping the discom accurately forecast the power demand," the official said.
In the morning, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas of the city, affecting road and rail traffic.
In the morning, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas of the city, affecting road and rail traffic.
Ten trains were reported running late by an hour and 45 minutes to three-and-a-half hours, a railway spokesperson said.
Ten trains were reported running late by an hour and 45 minutes to three-and-a-half hours, a railway spokesperson said.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of five degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest day temperature in December since December 18, 2020 (15.2 degrees Celsius), according to the weather office.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of five degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest day temperature in December since December 18, 2020 (15.2 degrees Celsius), according to the weather office.