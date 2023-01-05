Delhi records season's lowest temperature today at… Details here

As per IMD, visibility also fell to a low of 25 metres at Palam and was recorded at 50 meters at Safdarjung. The IMD classifies fog as shallow when visibility dips below 1,000 metres, as 'moderate' when visibility is between 200 and 500 metres, and 'dense' when it is below 200 metres. It is 'very dense' when visibility is below 50 metres.

