Delhi records season's lowest temperature today at… Details here

Delhi records season's lowest temperature today at… Details here2 min read . 11:04 AM IST
- As per IMD, the visibility recorded at Palam was 25 metres and 50 meters at Safdarjung.
The national capital on Thursday recorded season's lowest temperature. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3 Degree Celsius while Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 Degree Celsius today.
The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge in Delhi recorded minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi's minimum temperature was lower than Dalhousie (4.9 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.2 degrees Celsius), Kangra (3.2 degrees Celsius), Shimla (3.7 degrees Celsius), Dehradun (4.6 degrees Celsius), Mussoorie (4.4 degrees Celsius) and Nainital (6.2 degrees Celsius).
As per IMD, visibility also fell to a low of 25 metres at Palam and was recorded at 50 meters at Safdarjung. The IMD classifies fog as shallow when visibility dips below 1,000 metres, as 'moderate' when visibility is between 200 and 500 metres, and 'dense' when it is below 200 metres. It is 'very dense' when visibility is below 50 metres.
The Regional Meterological Department, Delhi of the IMD said that there will be "dense to very dense fog" at many places.
"Visibilities reported at 0530 hrs IST of today, (in m): Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu 25 Punjab: Bhatinda 0; Amritsar, Patiala 25 Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi: Ambala and Chandigarh, Palam 25 each; Safadarjung 50 Uttarakhand: Dehradun 200 Northwest Rajasthan: Ganganagar and Churu 25," IMD said.
Meanwhile, Smog engulfed the national capital pushing the overall air quality to 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 330, as per SAFAR. Lodhi road recorded an AQI of 313, Delhi University recorded an AQI of 340, T2 Airport recorded AQI of 349, all in the ‘very poor' category. Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 350 and 336 respectively.
Delhi's AQI is also forecast to remain likely in the 'very poor' category till January 13, as per IMD.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday plunged to 4.4 degree celsius. The Met office issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR for the next two days. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
Some trains running near Delhi and surrounding states have been delayed while some have been reschedules due to fog. Speaking of flight operations, the Delhi Airport on Thursday issued a fog alert for all passengers. According to the authorities, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport. All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added.
