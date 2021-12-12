The minimum temperature in Delhi stood at 6.4 degrees Celsius today, which is the lowest temperature of the season so far in the national capital, said the India Meterological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was two notches below the average, according to the IMD. On Saturday, the city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am on Sunday was 95 per cent and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, they said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky for the day.

The weather agency, in its daily bulletin, said that partly cloudly sky and mist will prevail in the capital city today. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 24 degrees Celcius today.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city at 9 am stood at 255, which falls in the poor category. Neighbouring Faridabad (228), Ghaziabad (274), Gurgaon (200) and Noida (213) also recorded air quality in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256. The area near IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 266, the T3 terminal of the airport reported an AQI of 290, Lodhi Road area reported an AQI of 249.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SAFAR, in its daily bulletin said, "For three days (12th, 13th, 14th), winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height causing moderate vertical mixing are likely to keep air quality within 'poor' during noon time or 'lower end of very poor' during the night and early morning hours for the next three days. From December 15 onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category."

On Saturday, the AQI stood in the 'very poor category' by reporting an AQI of 310.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.