Delhi records second-highest single-day May rainfall since 1901; 3 children among 4 dead as heavy showers batter NCR

The national capital, as of 8.30 am on Friday, recorded 77 mm of rainfall – the second-highest single-day rainfall in May since 1901, the India Meteorological Department informed.

While the national capital woke up to thunderstorm and heavy rains, a weather office report, issued at 8.45 pm, said that maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-4 degree Celsius during the next 24 hours. There won't be any significant change in Delhi's weather after that, the report said.

At 5.30 pm, Delhi's maximum temperature was 29.2 degree Celsius with a minimum of 18.5 degree Celsius, the report added.

Najafgarh house collapse kills woman, three kids A 28-year-old woman and her three children died when their house in Delhi's Najafgarh area collapsed after a tree fell on it on Friday morning, PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a PCR call at 5.26 am reported a house collapse in Kharkhari Nahar village in Najafgarh.

When police reached the spot, they found that strong gusty winds that accompanied the rain had uprooted a neem tree that crashed onto a small one-room house in the area. A family of five was trapped under the debris, he said.

People stand near the debris of a house after a tree fell on it following strong gusty winds that accompanied rains in the city, causing it to collapse, at Najafgarh area, in New Delhi, Friday, May 2, 2025.

The woman identified as Jyoti and her children Aryan (7), Rishabh (5) and Priyansh (7 months) died in the incident while her husband Ajay (30) sustained minor injuries on his chest and wrist, the report added.

Heavy rain and strong winds disrupted traffic and uprooted trees in many parts of Delhi. Traffic was also disrupted due to water logging in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the department received over 98 emergency calls related to house damages, roof collapses and falling of trees due to the heavy rainstorm. The department received distress calls from 5 am to 9 am and responded to each one immediately, a PTI report said.

Delhi weather: Over 500 flights delayed, 3 diverted Three flights were diverted and more than 500 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday as dusty winds and thunderstorms disrupted operations, the report said.

An official told PTI that two flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad in the morning. More than 500 flights were delayed, according to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, said that some flights were affected owing to inclement weather conditions. The operator, in multiple posts on X during the day, advised passengers to consider alternative transportation options due to road blockages around the airport.

"The airport is fully operational, though some flight operations may be affected due to the weather conditions," DIAL said in a post on X at 7 pm.

Multiple airlines also issued passenger advisories through out the day. “This morning's weather in Delhi with heavy rains and thunderstorm has resulted in air traffic congestion. Consequently, flights are impacted and are experiencing delays,” IndiGo said in a post on X at 2.49 pm.

Air India also said that flight operations in parts of northern India were affected due to adverse weather.

"Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions," the airline posted on X at 5.51 am.