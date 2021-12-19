Delhi reported 107 new cases in the past 24 hours, higher than the previous day when the fresh cases were still under hundred. Today, the city reported one death and and 50 recoveries. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 540.

COVID-19 | Delhi reports 107 new cases, 1 death, and 50 recoveries today. Active cases 540, with a 0.17 % positivity rate. pic.twitter.com/mJ6i0moLYA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 86 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike in over 5 months. The total recovery in the same period was 68.

The number of Covid cases in Delhi has been rising for the last few days. The city has so far reported 22 cases of highly infectious variant, Omicron. Of 22 cases, twelve came on Friday.

In view of increasing cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other important officials of the government will hold a review meeting on Monday. This meeting will be held through video conferencing, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will preside over the meeting.

The discussion will be held in the meeting regarding the increasing cases of Omicron in Delhi and the current situation of Covid will be reviewed in the meeting.

In the last few days, the daily number had been going up. The national capital had on Thursday recorded 85 fresh cases, the highest in over four months.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 57 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10%. The city reported 45 cases on Tuesday, 30 on Monday, 56 on Sunday and 52 on Saturday.

Thursday's figure was the highest in over four months in Delhi. On August 1 this year, Delhi had recorded 85 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12% along with one fatality.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.