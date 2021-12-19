Delhi records sharp spike in Covid cases in 24 hours

Delhi records sharp spike in Covid cases in 24 hours1 min read . 06:43 PM IST
- Today, the national capital reported one death and and 50 recoveries. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 540
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi reported 107 new cases in the past 24 hours, higher than the previous day when the fresh cases were still under hundred. Today, the city reported one death and and 50 recoveries. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 540.
Delhi reported 107 new cases in the past 24 hours, higher than the previous day when the fresh cases were still under hundred. Today, the city reported one death and and 50 recoveries. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 540.
On Saturday, Delhi had reported 86 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike in over 5 months. The total recovery in the same period was 68.
On Saturday, Delhi had reported 86 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike in over 5 months. The total recovery in the same period was 68.
The number of Covid cases in Delhi has been rising for the last few days. The city has so far reported 22 cases of highly infectious variant, Omicron. Of 22 cases, twelve came on Friday.
The number of Covid cases in Delhi has been rising for the last few days. The city has so far reported 22 cases of highly infectious variant, Omicron. Of 22 cases, twelve came on Friday.
In view of increasing cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other important officials of the government will hold a review meeting on Monday. This meeting will be held through video conferencing, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will preside over the meeting.
In view of increasing cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other important officials of the government will hold a review meeting on Monday. This meeting will be held through video conferencing, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will preside over the meeting.
The discussion will be held in the meeting regarding the increasing cases of Omicron in Delhi and the current situation of Covid will be reviewed in the meeting.
The discussion will be held in the meeting regarding the increasing cases of Omicron in Delhi and the current situation of Covid will be reviewed in the meeting.
In the last few days, the daily number had been going up. The national capital had on Thursday recorded 85 fresh cases, the highest in over four months.
In the last few days, the daily number had been going up. The national capital had on Thursday recorded 85 fresh cases, the highest in over four months.
On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 57 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10%. The city reported 45 cases on Tuesday, 30 on Monday, 56 on Sunday and 52 on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 57 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10%. The city reported 45 cases on Tuesday, 30 on Monday, 56 on Sunday and 52 on Saturday.
Thursday's figure was the highest in over four months in Delhi. On August 1 this year, Delhi had recorded 85 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12% along with one fatality.
Thursday's figure was the highest in over four months in Delhi. On August 1 this year, Delhi had recorded 85 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12% along with one fatality.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!