Delhi records single-day rise of 96 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over nine months

Delhi recorded 96 fresh cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the government data shows. This is also the first time that the national capital has logged less than 100 Covid-19 cases since April 30 last year.

With this, the city's overall coronavirus cases have shot to 6,34,325, of whom 6.2 lakh have fought off the highly infectious disease taking Delhi's overall recovery rate to 98%.

Also, nine fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll mounted to 10,829, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital's positivity rate, which had shot to about 15% at the peak of its third wave of infections throwing up about 8,500 cases of coronavirus in a day, now stands at 0.32%.

As per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi Government, 29,855 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The low number of testing may be attributed to 26 January being a national holiday on account of Republic Day.

The number of active cases is 1,501, of which 670 are in home isolation.

This was the sixth time that the number of daily Covid-19 cases stood below the 200-mark in January.

