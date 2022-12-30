Delhi records slight jump in minimum temp, relief to end soon2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 12:32 PM IST
Delhi: The Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.
Delhi: The Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.
For the first time in last 15 days, Delhi's minimum temperature rose to double digits on Friday, but the respite is predicted to end soon. A total of 20 trains were delayed and three rescheduled due to dense fog in other areas, according to the news agency PTI.