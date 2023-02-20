Delhi records third highest February temperature in 55 years, air quality remains 'very poor'
- The people of the national capital woke up to a humid morning with relative humidity recorded at 91% around 8:30 AM on Monday
The temperature in the national capital continues to rise, with Safdarjung Airport in Delhi recording 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is the third highest temperature in the month of February in the last 55 years. This comes a day after the city recorded the highest temperature in February in two years on Sunday, which was 31.5 degrees Celsius.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×