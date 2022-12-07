Delhi records 'very poor' air quality; thick smog engulfs city's sky

Delhi records 'very poor' air quality; thick smog engulfs city's sky1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
- Delhi pollution: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mist and fog in the capital over the next few days
Delhi has not seen any improvement in air quality on Wednesday. And, as per the expert, the city is unlikely to see any improvement in air quality.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mist and fog in the capital over the next few days and the minimum is likely to dip to 7 degrees Celsius.
The national capital recorded an air quality index of 323 at 8 am. The 24-hour average was 353 on Tuesday.
This week the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This is because the pollution-level surged to a severe level on Sunday at 407, the Central Pollution Control Board said.
The CAQM is a Union government panel that recommends steps to control air pollution in the national capital.
In its order, the CAQM said it temporarily banned construction activities, "with the exception of Metro Rail services, including stations; airport and inter-state bus terminals; railway services/stations; national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance; hospitals/healthcare facilities; linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines; sanitation projects like sewage treatment plants and water supply projects; ancillary activities specific to and supplementing above categories of projects".
Milk and dairy units and those involved in the manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment, drugs, and medicines, were also exempted from the restrictions stipulated in the CAQM order.
In addition to this, the Transport department of the Delhi government imposed a ban on the plying of BS-3 Petrol and BS- 4 Diesel LMVs (4-wheelers) in Delhi-NCR till 9 December with immediate effect.
The ban does not apply o to the vehicles used for government, electoral, and emergency services operations.
The transport department said that a fine of ₹20,000 would be imposed if any BS-III or BS-IV LMV (4-wheeler) were found plying on the roads.
