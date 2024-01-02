Delhi records warmest December in 6 years, coolest May in 36 years in 2023: When are cold waves expected?
Weather news, cold wave: Last December was warmer as compared to the average temperature recorded during the month in the past few years. What could be the reason? Check details here.
Delhi saw a warmer December in 2023 as compared to last five-six years, with temperatures that were higher than usual in the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the mean maximum temperature during the month was 24.1ºC, which is 1.8ºC above its climatological mean for the month, i.e. 22.8 ºC.
Delhi's 'coolest May' in 36 years in 2023
Delhi experienced an unusually "coolest May" in 2023, news agency PTI had reported. The national capital's average maximum temperature in May was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1987. The IMD's regional forecasting center confirmed that Delhi's average maximum temperature for May 1987 was 36 degrees Celsius.
