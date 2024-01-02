Delhi saw a warmer December in 2023 as compared to last five-six years, with temperatures that were higher than usual in the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the mean maximum temperature during the month was 24.1ºC, which is 1.8ºC above its climatological mean for the month, i.e. 22.8 ºC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, "the mean minimum temperature during the month was 8.6ºC, which is 0.2ºC above the climatological mean for the month i.e. 8.4ºC," the IMD said. The lowest minimum temperature was 4.9ºC recorded on December 15.

However, a few places in Delhi witnessed a cold day in December. "Cold day was recorded at Ridge and Lodhi Road Observatory on 31st December 2023," the IMD said.

The average maximum temperature of 24.1 was the highest for Delhi since 2017 onwards, while the average minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius was the highest since 2018, according to IMD data cited by several reports. This was the first in six and five years respectively that mean maximum and mean minimum temperatures were above normal in December, the Times of India reported.

Why was Delhi's December warmer? One of the reasons could less rainfall and snowfall in parts of the country in December. As per the IMD, "The normal rainfall during the month is 8.1 mm at Safdarjung Observatory. However, during this month, trace was recorded. The actual rainfall was 100.0 per cent below the long period average." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD official Kuldeep Srivastava said western disturbances were not strong enough to cause significant snowfall in western Himalayan region. He told the Times of India, "Only light snowfall was recorded in December and snow melted easily. Whenever there is a good snowfall, the north-westerly winds bring chilly winds to Delhi.

A look at how cold wave conditions were in previous years in December? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Dec 27, 2019: By then, cold wave had continued unabated in Delhi as minimum temperature settled three notches below normal at 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Dec 20, 2020: Cold wave swept Delhi with the city recording its coldest morning of the season till December 20 at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

On Dec 26, 2022: Cold wave gripped Delhi with minimum temperature being recorded at 5 degrees Celsius – three notches below the normal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cold wave on cards in January? No cold wave alert has been issued in Delhi so far. A yellow alert — predicting a cold day — was issued in Delhi for January 1. However, no alert has been issued in the next four days. Till January 5, the IMD has predicted "Mainly clear sky. Shallow fog in the morning".

However, the IMD predicted "dense to Very dense fog and Cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places" for Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in "regional warning".

According to the IMD, south peninsular and north-east India could experience warmer days as above normal monthly maximum temperatures were expected to prevail over the region in January. "Below-normal cold wave days are expected over most parts of central India during the month of January 2024," the IMD said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, many parts of central India are likely to experience cold wave conditions between January 5 and January 11, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Monday. "Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh...," Mohapatra warned," IMD Director General Mrutynjay Mohapatra said. Check more details here.

Delhi's 'coolest May' in 36 years in 2023 Delhi experienced an unusually "coolest May" in 2023, news agency PTI had reported. The national capital's average maximum temperature in May was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1987. The IMD's regional forecasting center confirmed that Delhi's average maximum temperature for May 1987 was 36 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

