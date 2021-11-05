The national capital saw the average 24-hour air quality index (AQI) on Friday resting at 462, the worst in five years the day after Diwali, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) the day after Diwali was 435 last year, 368 in 2019; 390 in 2018; 403 in 2017 and 445 in 2016. The AQI was 382 on Diwali day this year, 414 in 2020; 337 in 2019; 281 in 2018; 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016.

The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (469), Greater Noida (464), Ghaziabad (470), Gurgaon (472) and Noida (475) also recorded 'severe' air pollution levels.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

This comes even as state environment minister Gopal Rai said during the day that pollution in Delhi in 2021 is lesser than the previous year. Meanwhile, residents in many parts of the city complained of an itchy throat and watery eyes.

A thick layer of acrid smog hung over the capital after the ban on firecrackers was flouted by many to celebrate Diwali.

Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on firecrackers till 1 January 2022, and ran an aggressive campaign against their sale and use.

The Haryana government had imposed a ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region. Green crackers were allowed on Diwali in Uttar Pradesh only for two hours in areas with moderate or better air quality.

Further, government air quality forecast agency SAFAR said during the day that stubble burning accounted for 36% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Friday, the highest this season so far.

On Thursday, farm fires accounted for 25% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution.

Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42% on 5 November. In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on 1 November.

The concentration of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was 32% on Diwali last year as compared to 19% in 2019.

