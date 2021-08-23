The national capital recorded no new fatalities due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday. This is fourth day in a row that Delhi has seen zero Covid deaths.

Currently, the death toll due to the disease stands at 25,079.

In addition to this, 17 more people tested positive for the virus in the duration – the lowest since 15 April last year.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,37,334 while 14,11,881 patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases has reached 459, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation is 107, while the number of containment zones has reduced to 228.

The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.04%, according to the health department here.

Twenty-six people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on 31 July.

This is the 14th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

Prior to this, no death due to the viral disease was recorded on 18, 24 and 29 July, and 2, 4, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 20, 21 and 22 August as well.

On 2 March, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. The day had also seen 217 fresh infections and the positivity rate was at 0.33%. The second wave swept the city during April-May. when the infection rate peaked at 36% in the last week.

Since 19 April, both the number of daily cases and the single-day death count were spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on 20 April and 306 fatalities reported on 22 April. On 3 May, the city registered a record 448 deaths due to the viral disease.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking since the end of May.

