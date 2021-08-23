Delhi records zero Covid deaths for fourth day in row; 17 new cases in 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prior to this, no death due to the viral disease was recorded on 18, 24 and 29 July, and 2, 4, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 20, 21 and 22 August as well.
On 2 March, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. The day had also seen 217 fresh infections and the positivity rate was at 0.33%. The second wave swept the city during April-May. when the infection rate peaked at 36% in the last week.
Since 19 April, both the number of daily cases and the single-day death count were spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on 20 April and 306 fatalities reported on 22 April. On 3 May, the city registered a record 448 deaths due to the viral disease.
However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking since the end of May.
