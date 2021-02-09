Delhi records zero Covid deaths in last 24 hours for first time in 10 months

In a span of 24 hours, Delhi has not recorded any coronavirus-related deaths, making it the first such day in almost 10 months.

According to the latest coronavirus bulletin of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the national capital has reported 100 fresh Covid-19 infections, 144 recoveries and zero deaths.

With this, New Delhi's overall coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,36,260, of which 6,24,326 people have recovered.

Delhi's death toll due to coronavirus stands at 10,882, while 1,052 active cases are there at present. Of the 1,052 active cases, 441 are in home isolation.

The Delhi government's latest data shows that the Capital's recovery rate has risen to 98.12%, the highest so far.

Meanwhile, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 1,08,47,304, with 9,110 new infections, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the fifth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,55,158 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,48,521. The total Covid-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,43,625 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, the data stated.

