No COVID-related fatalities were reported from Delhi today. This is the 20th time since the start of the second Covid wave in the city that no fatality has been registered in a day. The death toll stands at 25,082.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death was recorded due to COVID-19, as per official data.

As per the health department, as many as 36 fresh cases were reported from the city in the last 24 hours and with that the cumulative total reached 14,37,800 and the active cases stands at 343. Currently, the positivity rate in the national capital is 0.06 per cent. A total of 59013 tests were conducted on the previous day, out of which 39831 tests were RT-PCR.

In the same time span, 42 people recovered from the deadly disease pushing the total to 14,12,375.

On Tuesday, 28 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent were recorded, and one fatality was reported. The count of daily cases had dropped to 20 on August 30, when one death was recorded, according to official figures.

