Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi records zero death, 36 new COVID cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate 0.06%

Delhi records zero death, 36 new COVID cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate 0.06%

Premium
A total of 59013 tests were conducted on the previous day, out of which 39831 tests were RT-PCR.
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST Livemint

  • With today's count, the cumulative total reached 14,37,800 and active cases stands at 343. The death toll stands at 25,082
  • In the same time span, 42 people recovered from the deadly disease pushing the total to 14,12,375

No COVID-related fatalities were reported from Delhi today. This is the 20th time since the start of the second Covid wave in the city that no fatality has been registered in a day. The death toll stands at 25,082. 

No COVID-related fatalities were reported from Delhi today. This is the 20th time since the start of the second Covid wave in the city that no fatality has been registered in a day. The death toll stands at 25,082. 

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death was recorded due to COVID-19, as per official data.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death was recorded due to COVID-19, as per official data.

As per the health department, as many as 36 fresh cases were reported from the city in the last 24 hours and with that the cumulative total reached 14,37,800 and the active cases stands at 343. Currently, the positivity rate in the national capital is 0.06 per cent. A total of 59013 tests were conducted on the previous day, out of which 39831 tests were RT-PCR. 

As per the health department, as many as 36 fresh cases were reported from the city in the last 24 hours and with that the cumulative total reached 14,37,800 and the active cases stands at 343. Currently, the positivity rate in the national capital is 0.06 per cent. A total of 59013 tests were conducted on the previous day, out of which 39831 tests were RT-PCR. 

In the same time span, 42 people recovered from the deadly disease pushing the total to 14,12,375.

In the same time span, 42 people recovered from the deadly disease pushing the total to 14,12,375.

On Tuesday, 28 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent were recorded, and one fatality was reported. The count of daily cases had dropped to 20 on August 30, when one death was recorded, according to official figures.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On Tuesday, 28 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent were recorded, and one fatality was reported. The count of daily cases had dropped to 20 on August 30, when one death was recorded, according to official figures.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!