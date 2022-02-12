Delhi government has relaxed two criteria for recruitment of women drivers for DTC and cluster buses in the city - the height and experience criteria.

The criterion for the minimum height has been reduced from 159 cm to 153 cm and on the other hand experience period after issuance of Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license has been lowered to one month from three years in the past for applicants applying for the post of bus driver.

"We have not only relaxed the eligibility criteria, but we will also ensure that women are provided free training in our Burari driving training institute. We have proposed the same in our upcoming budget," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

This will give more opportunities to women to land jobs as drivers for the combined fleet strength of 6,900 buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System (DIMTS).

The women drivers will be provided hands-on road training to women drivers during the one-month period on its non-occupied buses.

After completion of the mandatory one-month training, women will have to go through a round of testing to be inducted as bus drivers, the government release said and further added, “The height criteria had remained a long-standing hurdle for young women who wanted to be employed as bus drivers within the state transport services."

