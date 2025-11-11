Delhi Red Fort blast: Boys cry out for ‘papa’ as families wait outside LNJP mortuary; heartbreaking visuals surface

On a busy Monday morning, a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, gutting several vehicles, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others, including two women.

The victims of the Delhi car blast were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, a few kilometres away from the blast site. Outside the hospital, families of the blast victims cried inconsolably and hoped that their loved ones would recover.

Outside the LNJP mortuary, the heartbreaking cries of two young boys were heard. One of them was mourning the demise of his father, Dinesh Kumar Mishra. He was crying for his 'papa' as families wait for the bodies of the blast victims.

A relative of Mishra told reporters that he worked in the vicinity of the Red Fort area. His body has been sent for a post-mortem.

“Dinesh Kumar Mishra was my nephew, and he used to work here...His body has been sent for post-mortem...” he said.

According to a list shared by the LNJP Hospital, a total of 20 people were injured in the incident, including two women and 18 men.

Of them, 12 are the residents of Delhi, while eight are from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The youngest injured victim has been identified as 21-year-old Shivam Jha from Usmanpur, Delhi.

The police said that nine people died in the blast, adding that one mutilated body was recovered from the site.

Two deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Ashok Kumar from Amroha in UP and 35-year-old Amar Kataria from Delhi, while the rest are unidentified and aged between 28 and 58.

Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site.

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association revealed the magnitude of the blast. A mangled body could be seen lying on a vehicle, while another clip showed a body on the road.

Case registered under UAPA Delhi Police has registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort. The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack.