Delhi Red Fort blast case: NIA arrests four more prime accused from J&K and UP, total arrests now six

Delhi Red Fort blast case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which killed at least 15 and injured several others.

The latest crackdown on Delhi blast accused has the total number of arrests in the case to six, the NIA said in a statement on the day. Three of them are doctors, while one is a religious preacher.

The District Sessions Judge of the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted custody of the accused to the NIA. The agency took the four prime accused of the Red Fort explosion case to its custody in Srinagar.

All the four accused arrested today played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured, the NIA said in its statement.

Delhi blast arrests: Who are the accused? These accused have been identified as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir).

The NIA, which formally took over the Delhi blast case on November 11, has already arrested two people — Amir Rashid Ali and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish.

Ali's name first surfaced when investigators found that Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden i20 that detonated near the Red Fort, had purchased the car in his name.

Meanwhile, the NIA arrested Wani after finding out that Nabi was convincing him to become a suicide bomber. He was not persuaded but is alleged to have agreed to participate as an overground worker for the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The people who have been arrested are said to be at the centre of an alleged ‘white collar’ terror module busted by Jammu and Kashmir police along with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

During their investigation, police got a lead from the Al Falah university in Faridabad where 2,900 kg of explosives was recovered.

A special NIA court at Patiala House Court in the national capital on Tuesday remanded Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish to 10 days in the NIA custody.

Principal District and Session judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana after a closed courtroom hearing remanded Wani to NIA custody.