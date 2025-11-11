Delhi Red Fort Blast: i-20 car trail shows likely link to Pulwama in South Kashmir

Delhi Police's initial probe in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort suggests the Hyundai i20 car's trail to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, news agency ANI said, citing Delhi sources.

The car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama, the report said. The Delhi Police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area near the Red Fort, according to the report.

The footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. "Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources told news agency ANI

Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas.

All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids. During the operation, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

At least eight people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening.

According to Delhi Police, CCTV footage from multiple locations has been meticulously reviewed, including from the Badarpur border to the parking area of the Red Fort's Sunheri Masjid, as well as from the Outer Ring Road to the Kashmere Gate-Red Fort route.

Nearly 200 police personnel were involved in examining footage across various routes.

According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur.

13 people under scrutiny Based on CCTV evidence from different locations, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny and being questioned. A person linked to the Faridabad module is suspected to have been travelling in the i20 car, though the identity of a deceased individual will only be confirmed after DNA testing.

This comes in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police's joint recovery of 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Faridabad in Haryana, during which two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, were arrested.

Delhi Police have also registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station.

