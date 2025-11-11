Delhi Red Fort Blast: Lal Quila metro station to remain shut on Nov 12 as probe continues

The Lal Quila Metro Station in Delhi will continue to remain shut on Wednesday, 12 November, amid investigations into the deadly blast on Monday evening that killed at least 13 people.

“Due to security reasons the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on 12th of November also. All other stations are functional as normal. Please follow our social media channels for further updates,” the DMRC stated in a post on X.

At least 13 people were killed on Monday, 10 November, evening in a high-intensity explosion that ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi.

Are other metro stations shut? All other metro stations, except the Lal Quila station would continue to operate as usual, as per officials.