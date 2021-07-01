Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi reels under heatwave, maximum temperature 43.1 degrees Celsius

Delhi reels under heatwave, maximum temperature 43.1 degrees Celsius

A rickshaw puller covers his face from the heatwave as temperature gets near 44 degrees in New Delhi.
1 min read . 08:31 PM IST PTI

  • For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the normal

The national capital on Thursday sizzled under heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 43.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the normal.

The minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius, also our notches above the normal. The relative humidity in the evening was 29 per cent.

A thunderstorm with rain is predicted in the city on Friday.

Delhi recorded its first heatwave of this summer on Monday with the mercury settling at 43 degrees Celsius.

The national capital's air quality was in the 'poor' category on Thursday evening. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 236.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

