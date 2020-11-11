Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi air quality: Smog cover envelops Delhi as AQI hovers around 400-mark
Commuters on two-wheelers seen moving on a road covered in a thick layer of smog as the air quality deteriorates in New Delhi.

Delhi air quality: Smog cover envelops Delhi as AQI hovers around 400-mark

1 min read . 08:38 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Bursting of firecrackers, pollution due to agricultural fires, together with poor weather conditions, pushed the national capital’s air quality into the ‘severe’ category

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'severe category' for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, even before the beginning of the Diwali celebrations.

Bursting of firecrackers, pollution due to agricultural fires, together with poor weather conditions, pushed the national capital’s air quality into the ‘severe’ category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 402 in Anand Vihar, 414 in Najafgarh, both in 'severe category' and 364 in Mandir Marg, 397 in Ashok Vihar, both in 'very poor category', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Visibility reduced in parts of Delhi as toxic smog engulfed the national capital today morning.

AQI is at 402 in Anand Vihar.
AQI at 414 in Najafgarh.
SAFAR’s health advisory when the AQI hits ‘severe’ range:

1) Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Give a miss to walk today.

2) Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue and consult Doctor.

3) If the room has windows, close them.

4) If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, close it.

5) Avoid burning anything, such as wood, candles or even incense.

6) Keep the room clean – dont vacuum. Do wet mopping frequently.

7) Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out.

8) Do not rely on dust masks for protection.

In view of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the National Green Tribunal has imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the NCR from 9 November to midnight of 30 November.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate,201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

