Delhi refuses to renew Pernod Ricard's liquor sale licence, cites probes2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:21 PM IST
The April 13 order from city authorities, seen by Reuters and not previously reported, said the decision was reached after reviewing Pernod's licence application along with considerable documents received from investigating agencies in India.
India's capital New Delhi has rejected Pernod Ricard's application to renew its liquor sale licence, citing ongoing investigations into the company - the latest blow to the French spirits giant in a critical growth market.
