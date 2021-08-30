As many as 20 new coronavirus cases were reported from Delhi on Monday, pushing the total number of cases to 14,37,736. There are 375 active cases in Delhi, while the positivity rate stands at 0.04%, same as yesterday and day before.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (51,387) conducted the previous day.

Meanwhile, the city reported 1 COVID-related fatality on Monday taking the death toll to 25,081. For the last four days no COVID deaths were reported from the city. Twenty-eight people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

In the last 24 hours, the city also saw 36 discharges and with that the total recovery amount to 1412280.

On Sunday, the city reported 31 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. On Saturday, it reported 29 COVID-19 cases, while on Friday, 46 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

