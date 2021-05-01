Delhi on Saturday recorded 412 deaths, the highest number of fatalities on a single day due to Covid-19. The national capital also recorded 25,219 new cases with a positivity rate of 31.61%, according to the authorities.

This is for the first time that 400 deaths were reported on a single day after witnessing more than 300 deaths for nine days on the trot. The cumulative case count stands at 11,74,552, of which over 10.61 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,559, the bulletin said. The tally of active cases in the city was at 96,747.

As many as 79,780 tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in a day of which 63,271 were RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests.

Over 45,000 beneficiaries have been administered vaccination jabs in a day in Delhi.

It had reported 395 deaths, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday; 368 deaths on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday; 380 on Monday; 350 on Sunday; 357 deaths on Saturday, and 348 on Friday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 24,235 cases on Thursday; 25,986 on Wednesday; 24,149 on Tuesday; 20,201 on Monday; 22,933 on Sunday; 24,103 on Saturday; 24,331 on Friday and 26,169 on Thursday.

The positivity rate was 32.82 per cent on Thursday, 31.76 per cent on Wednesday, 32.72 per cent on Tuesday, 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 per cent on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, and 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to39,556 from 37,223 the previous day.

412 deaths, 25,219 new cases, and 27,421 recoveries reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours; active cases 96,747.

