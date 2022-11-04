Delhi registers 440% rise in crime in the last 10 years: Report

In 2021, 88 % of IPC cases were pending trials, while 96 % of SLL cases were pending trials. There has been an increase in the proportion of pending trials for crimes against women and children. The data on the pendency of trials for crimes against women shows an increase from 93 % in 2017 to 98 % in 2021, while the pendency of trials for crimes against children increased from 95 % in 2017 to 99 % in 2021," the report noted.