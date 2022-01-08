The Delhi government on Saturday said the devotees will be allowed to visit Gurudwaras tomorrow (Sunday) on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh.

Delhi is currently observing weekend curfew due to spike in Covid cases driven by highly infectious variant Omicron. However, the government has announced relaxations for devotees wanting visit Gurudwaras on Sunday.

The curfew in the city started at 10 pm Friday and will remain in force till Monday 5 am.

During the weekend curfew, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation are allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

People can apply for an e-pass for the weekend curfew and the night curfew on weekdays on - http://www.delhi.gov.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.