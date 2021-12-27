OPEN APP
The Delhi government on Monday released winter break schedule for schools. It said winter break for pre-primary and primary classes will be observed from January 1-15 for government schools. 

During this period, online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will not be conducted. However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during the break through winter break assignments, said a circular issued by the education department. 

