Delhi releases winter break schedule for schools. Details here1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 08:49 PM IST
- Online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will not be conducted during this period
The Delhi government on Monday released winter break schedule for schools. It said winter break for pre-primary and primary classes will be observed from January 1-15 for government schools.
During this period, online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will not be conducted. However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during the break through winter break assignments, said a circular issued by the education department.
