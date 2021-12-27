Delhi releases winter break schedule for schools. Details here

Delhi releases winter break schedule for schools. Details here1 min read . 08:49 PM IST
- Online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will not be conducted during this period
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi government on Monday released winter break schedule for schools. It said winter break for pre-primary and primary classes will be observed from January 1-15 for government schools.
The Delhi government on Monday released winter break schedule for schools. It said winter break for pre-primary and primary classes will be observed from January 1-15 for government schools.
During this period, online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will not be conducted. However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during the break through winter break assignments, said a circular issued by the education department.
During this period, online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will not be conducted. However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during the break through winter break assignments, said a circular issued by the education department.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!