Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi releases winter break schedule for schools. Details here

Delhi releases winter break schedule for schools. Details here

Delhi announces winter break for govt schools 
1 min read . 08:49 PM IST Livemint

  •  Online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will not be conducted during this period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Delhi government on Monday released winter break schedule for schools. It said winter break for pre-primary and primary classes will be observed from January 1-15 for government schools. 

The Delhi government on Monday released winter break schedule for schools. It said winter break for pre-primary and primary classes will be observed from January 1-15 for government schools. 

During this period, online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will not be conducted. However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during the break through winter break assignments, said a circular issued by the education department. 

During this period, online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets will not be conducted. However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during the break through winter break assignments, said a circular issued by the education department. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!