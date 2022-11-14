Delhi removes curbs under stage 3 of GRAP amid improvement in air quality2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 08:15 PM IST
Delhi's air quality still remains in the very poor category
With the air quality improving, the Centre on Monday removed the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan in the city. This means construction and demolition activities can resume in the region. However, user agencies need to strictly follow dust control norms.