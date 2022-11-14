With the air quality improving, the Centre on Monday removed the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan in the city. This means construction and demolition activities can resume in the region. However, user agencies need to strictly follow dust control norms.

"The improvement in AQI is likely to sustain and the forecast does not indicate any steep degradation in the overall air quality in Delhi-NCR in the next few days.

"The sub-committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke with immediate effect its order dated October 29 for invoking actions under Stage-III (severe air quality) of GRAP," the Centre's air quality panel said in an order.

It is to note here, that despite the slight improvement, the air quality still remains in the very poor category.

On Monday morning, the AQI in the city stood at 309. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 303 on Sunday, as was on Saturday. It was 346 on Friday and 295 on Thursday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had imposed stage 4 of GRAP in view of worsening air quality in the city. It was revoked only three days later. Accordingly, various bans, imposed earlier, including the ban on the entry of trucks into the national capital.

During a review meeting last week, the Delhi government's transport department had decided that the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to remain in force till 13 November. However, all construction and demolition work, except for essential projects still remained halted. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers were also not allowed to operate.

During today's meet, the government decided not to extend the curbs under the stage 3 of GRAP. Currently, curbs under stages one and two of GRAP, however, will remain in force in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)