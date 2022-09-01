Delhi reported 1342% rise in fake notes in 2021: NCRB data

Delhi reported 1342% rise in fake notes in 2021: NCRB data1 min read . 10:09 AM IST
National capital Delhi reported an exponential rise in fake Indian currency notes in 2021, according to the latest data by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). The city police confiscated more than 50,000 fake currency in 2021.
As per the Delhi Police, several gangs operating at the state and the international level are bringing in fake notes from Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh via Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan. Delhi p[olice recorded a 1342% jump in the recovery of fake currency.
Further, the Delhi Police informed that some consignments of fake currency were bought by the air from the gulf to India's neighbouring countries and were smuggled through the borders.
As many as 50,151 fake Indian currency notes were recovered with a value of ₹2.05 crore last year.
According to the police, the smugglers usually sell notes with a value of ₹1 lakh for ₹40,000.
Most notes which were smuggled were in the denomination of ₹100 and ₹500.
In all, India reported 639 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes in 2021.
West Bengal reported 82 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes last year, the highest in the country, NCRB said.
Assam was at the second spot, reporting 75 cases, while Tamil Nadu was at the third spot with 62 cases. Among other states, Maharashtra reported 55 cases, Rajasthan reported 54 cases and Uttar Pradesh reported 42 cases, according to the report.
This was not the first time that West Bengal, which shares international boundaries with Bangladesh and Nepal, reported the highest number of such cases. However, in 2021, the number of cases declined. In 2019, the state reported 208 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes and in 2020, it was at 109.
