Delhi reported 1,100 fresh infection cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Friday. The positivity rate has also come down to 1.5 per cent. The national capital has recorded decline in daily cases in the last one month. The daily infection number is now little over 1,000 from 28,000 April 20.

Also Read | Delhi unlock: Construction activity, factories to restart from Monday

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 107 cases and 3725 recoveries. So far, the national capital has recorded over 14.22 lakh cases and 13.82 lakh recoveries.

The chief minister today said that current lockdown will last till Monday. "We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," Kejriwal said.

In Delhi, cases had started rising from last week of March and continued to rise till May. From mid-April to May, the daily infection numbers were between 15-20,000.

As numbers kept rising, chief minister Kejriwal imposed lockdown on April 17, which was extended on weekly basis. Today, the chief minister announced that the currently lockdown will remain effective till Monday. From May 31, unlock process will begin.

"Construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," the chief minster said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.