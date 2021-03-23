Delhi reports 1,101 new Covid-19 cases today, highest in over 3 months

The new infections pushed the tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the city till now to 6,49,973,

The national capital reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the fourth day on the trot on Tuesda while reporting 1,101 new infections and four fatalities.

The new infections pushed the tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the city till now to 6,49,973, while 6.49 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, while the death toll mounted to 10,967.

Delhi government on Tuesday banned Holi celebrations in public cases in view of the spike in coronavirus cases, officials at Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

“Amid rising COVID-19 cases in NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri, & gatherings in general, shall not be allowed. All DMs and concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," the DDMA issued an order.

