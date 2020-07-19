A total of 1,211 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 1,22,793, said the Delhi government in a health bulletin.

According to the bulletin, there are 16,031 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

As many as 1,860 patients recovered/discharged/migrated on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated to 1,03,134.

A total of 31 deaths reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the death toll to 3,628.

So far, 8,18,989 tests have been done including 14,444 rapid antigen test and 5,762 RTPCR/CBNAAAT/TrueNat tests conducted today.

There are 685 containment zones as of today, said the Delhi government.

