Delhi reports 1,211 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Delhi reports 1,211 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths1 min read . 07:32 PM IST
As many as 1,860 patients recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated to 1,03,134
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As many as 1,860 patients recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated to 1,03,134
A total of 1,211 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 1,22,793, said the Delhi government in a health bulletin.
A total of 1,211 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 1,22,793, said the Delhi government in a health bulletin.
According to the bulletin, there are 16,031 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
According to the bulletin, there are 16,031 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
As many as 1,860 patients recovered/discharged/migrated on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated to 1,03,134.
A total of 31 deaths reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the death toll to 3,628.
So far, 8,18,989 tests have been done including 14,444 rapid antigen test and 5,762 RTPCR/CBNAAAT/TrueNat tests conducted today.
There are 685 containment zones as of today, said the Delhi government.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated