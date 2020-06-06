Delhi reports 1,320 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 27,654

Delhi reports 1,320 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 27,6541 min read . 06 Jun 2020
Delhi Health Department says 349 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated while no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Health Department says 349 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated while no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours
With 1,320 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis has reached 27,654.
With 1,320 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis has reached 27,654.
Delhi Health Department said on Saturday that 349 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated while no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
Delhi Health Department said on Saturday that 349 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated while no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
There are 16,229 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital and 761 people have succumbed to the disease so far.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 9,887 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases stands at 2,36,657.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated