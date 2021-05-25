Delhi on Tuesday reported as many as 1,568 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative total to 1419986, a health bulletin said. Meanwhile, the positivity rate today dipped further to 2.14% from yesterday's 2.52%.

For the past few days, the city has been reporting significant drop in the number of cases and the case positivity rate. The national capital logged 1,550 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. It had recorded 2,260 cases on Saturday, 3,009 on Friday, 3,231 on Thursday and 3,846 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the city stands at 21,739.

As per the health bulletin on Tuesday, the city witnessed 4,251 discharges in the span of 24 hours and with that the total recoveries touched 13,74,682. Also, with 156 people succumbing to the deadly virus in the same time span, the death toll touched 23,565.

The chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday credited the citizens of Delhi for showing discipline owing to which the situation in the city has been stabilising.

Kejriwal on Sunday said, "Delhi was the first to impose lockdown across the country during the second wave of the virus. But within a month, the situation seems to be stabilising due to the discipline showed by the residents of the national capital."

"The positivity rate has decreased from the all-time high of 36% to 2.5%," he had stated.

However, even as the number of COVID infections have been showing a sharp decline, woes related to rise in black fungus cases still remains a concern.

There are 500 cases of black fungus in Delhi

Regarding black fungus diseases among patients who have recovered from COVID-19, the CM said on Monday, there are around 500 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in Delhi, however, there is a massive shortage of Amphotericin-B injection needed for its treatment.

The chief minister said, "Four to five injections per patient per day are used in the treatment of the fungal infection. There are around 500 cases of black fungus in Delhi at present. Delhi has been receiving around 400 to 500 injections per day."

"We have set up dedicated centres for the treatment of black fungus at Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital but we do not have drugs.... We did not get the injections on Sunday," he said.

Pointing out that the central government has been distributing the injection among states, he said, "there is a severe shortage of this drug in the market and its production should be ramped up."

(With inputs from agencies)

