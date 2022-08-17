Delhi reports 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 09:31 PM IST
Delhi on Wednesday recorded eight more Covid-related fatalities and 1,652 new cases even as the positivity rate came down below 10% after more than a fortnight, according to data shared by the city health department. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 9.92% on Wednesday.